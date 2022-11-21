SonyLIV's anthology series 'Meet Cute' to release on this date

There’s something about those first meetings. It’s always special – be it the nervous, anxious kind or one that is happy and giddy. SonyLIV brings to its fans an anthology of five heartwarming stories that explore these emotions when people meet accidently.

Titled ‘Meet Cute’, the stories land on the OTT on November 25. Directed by Deepali Ghanta and produced by Nani, each story highlights an accidental meeting between 2 characters who are sometimes awkward but sweet and more with each other.

The stories are beautifully crafted along the Indian seasons. Ashwin Kumar and Varsha Bollamma feature in the story - Meet the Boy. Set in autumn, the story revolves around an accomplished IT professional girl who is reluctant to meet a boy for marriage. This story sets the stage for Meet Cute. The second story traces a summer journey, and is named ‘Old is Gold.' It follows the accidental meeting of Saru and Mohan Rao (a retired journalist), and the ensuing conversations change Saru’s perspective towards her relationship. The story features Sathyaraj, Ruhani Sharma, and Raj Chembolu in prominent roles.

Celebrating the season of spring, the third story is called ‘InL(aw)ove’. It’s a tale of a mother who follows the secret girlfriend of his son. What starts off as a stalking exercise, turns into a heart-warming conversation between two women who love the same person for the same reasons. This story features Rohini, Akanksha Singh, and Deekshit Shetty. The fourth story features Adah Sharma, Shiva Kandukuri, and Alekya Harika, and is called ‘Star Struck’. It is about Shalini, a well-known person, who is left stranded on a street and later hitches a ride with a stranger. This story shows how a macho stereotype can also be utterly endearing.

Set against the winter season, the final chapter is about the newly married Anjana, who accidentally bumps into the ex-girlfriend of her husband Ajay. The conversations on how contradicting their perspectives are about Ajay make up this story of loss and love. Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, and Govind Padmasoory appear in the concluding tale.

Speaking about Meet Cute, Nani said, "Each story of Meet Cute is heart-warming and endearing in its unique way and watching them on the screen will make you remember all the awkward, sweet, accidental conversations you have ever had in life. There is a sense of familiarity, and the audience will be able to resonate with these very real-life situations. We will be pleased to say that our message has been received if the audience experiences even half of what the actors experienced while acting out the scenes. Progressive and concept-driven stories have always been valued by Sony LIV and we are glad the anthology is streaming on the platform from 25th November.”