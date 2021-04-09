Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in 'Major'

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film "Major". She plays Pramoda, an NRI hostage trapped during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the Adivi Sesh-starrer.



Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."









Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, "Major" is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "Major" is set to release on July 2.

