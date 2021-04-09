Sobhita Dhulipala unveils her look in 'Major'

Sobhita Dhulipala Photograph:( Twitter )
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala on Friday unveiled her look in the upcoming film "Major". She plays Pramoda, an NRI hostage trapped during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the Adivi Sesh-starrer.
Introducing her character on Instagram with an image, Sobhita captioned: "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm. I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby."
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, "Major" is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Malayalam. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "Major" is set to release on July 2.