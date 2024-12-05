New Delhi

The bride glowed in gold. Actress and former Miss India Sobhita Dhulipala looked radiant in a gold Kanjeevaram as she married her beau, actor Naga Chaitanya in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. Chai's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared the first official wedding photos on Wednesday night.

The wedding ceremony occurred at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, featuring an exquisite temple-themed setup. This special occasion held immense sentimental value for the Akkineni family as it was the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Nagarjuna's father, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), commemorating the legendary actor-producer’s birth centenary.

The wedding took place on Wednesday evening and was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

Nagarjuna Akkineni said about the joyous occasion, "This wedding is a deeply meaningful moment for our family. Having Chay and Sobhita start their journey at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by the love of family and friends, fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude. It is a celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness that reflects the values my father stood for—family, respect, and unity. Seeing them begin this beautiful chapter is a moment of great joy for all of us, and we feel truly blessed to witness it."

The ceremony continued with rituals until 1 AM, offering a vibrant and heartfelt display of Telugu wedding traditions.

Sobhita wore a luxurious antique gold saree with real gold zari while her groom complemented her perfectly with the madhuparkham attire, a special traditional white pancha featuring a bold red border, adding a touch of sophistication to the ceremony, both reflecting their deep connection to their Telugu roots. The attire is thoughtfully chosen to highlight the bride’s natural elegance and complement the richness of the ceremony’s cultural essence.