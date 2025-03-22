It's hard to guess if Disney ever knew that its remake of Snow White and the seven dwarfs into a live-action musical would become the flashpoint of an “anti-woke” outrage. Even harder to believe that the Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas would have such a ghastly impact on the $300 million reboot, much before its release.

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler as the iconic Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, opened in theatres Friday (Mar 21).

As fans of the cult classic hit the theatres, the question is whether the movie can save itself amid its entanglements with 2024 US Presidential election and the Israel-Hamas war.

It also didn’t help that Zegler couldn’t stop sparking controversies after going rogue in multiple interviews and on social media.

Rachel Zegler not ‘white enough’ for Snow White?

So what really happened? For Rachel Zegler, the fairytale dream of playing one of the most iconic Disney princesses’ turned into a racism nightmare.

As soon as Disney Studio announced Zegler’s casting as Snow White, the decision was met with an onslaught of online backlash. Fans couldn’t believe a Latina should play a white Disney princess.

An actor of Colombian descent playing Snow White had conservative pundit Ben Shapiro ‘shocked’. In a YouTube video that boasts about 700,000 views. Shapiro asked, “The name of the movie is Snow White, okay?!”

The racist vitriol was similar to Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in the 2023 live-action remake of Little Mermaid.

The film once again waded into troubled waters when its lead actress shared her political opinions during the US Presidential elections.

Zegler posted an Instagram story after the results of the high-stakes election were announced last November.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” she wrote.

In response, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly attacked Zegler, saying "this woman is a pig," and asking Disney to recast the role.

After a massive social media storm, Zegler apologised for the ‘negative discourse’, saying "I let my emotions get the best of me".

Amid the never-ending drama and controversies surrounding the film, Variety reported that Disney had reduced the glamorous afternoon screening to an intimate pre-party.

Snow White too woke for 2025?

Since Snow White's production in 2019, the film has been surrounded by opinions over its so-called ‘wokeness’. Alongside social media Snow White has also faced heated responses in mainstream media. The editorial board of the New York Post – owned by conservative mogul Rupert Murdoch, declared the film a financial disaster, writing — "Disney Snow White controversy proves it again: Go woke, go broke!"



The backlash against Zegler only intensified after some fans questioned her appreciation for the role as she called out a few sexist and backward elements of the original story.



In 2022, Zegler had told Extra TV that the film is updating Snow White’s character for the times.

“There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," she said at the time.



"We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because, like, we cast a guy in the movie…But it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful.”

Surprise, surprise! Disney fans didn’t like her statement, and social media posts complained that she was ‘anti-love’. Zegeler’s take went viral on TikTok with users fighting over “not all female characters have to be girl bosses”.

Despite the fallout of her opinions, Zegler stood by her comments, saying, “What an honour to be part of something that people feel so passionate about”.

Internet’s wild opinions on Gal Gadot

It's not a well-kept secret that a huge part of the internet does not like Gal Gadot. Her Israeli roots and open support towards her homeland during the Gaza war are major reasons. Her alleged ‘lack of acting skills' comes a close second. This is why when the Wonder Woman actress received her Hollywood Walk of Fame, a section of the internet asked, “For what?”

Gadot, who had served in the Israel Defense Forces, triggered calls by Palestinian groups for boycott of the film. As the actor went on to defend her Pro-Israel takes, the internet cornered her for ‘hypocrisy’.

Amid the massive backlash, a user wrote, “Gal Gadot talking about wanting to raise children in a safe environment while her government killed nearly 200 children overnight with her support is peak depravity. They want to be perceived as the victims even as they commit mass murder. Deeply sick civilization.”

Recently, PEOPLE reported while quoting sources that “Gadot is annoyed by the movie drama” .

It quoted a source as saying, “she enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common, they have a huge age gap and very different political views.”

Is it Gadot vs Zegler over Gaza?

The official Snow White trailer drop triggered the wrath of fans on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Some were furious at Gadot — an Israeli citizen who has actively posted on Instagram in support of her home country. Many condemned Zegler, who had publicly voiced her support for Palestinian freedom. Zegler had also signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter.

Artists4Ceasefire is Hollywood’s push for an end to the current war in Gaza, with its pin badges worn by various attendees at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The initiative is also spearheading the call for a halt to illegal arms sales to Israel.

The war has divided Hollywood, with some top stars backing the Palestinian cause while others declared support for Israel’s right to self-defence.

Last October, stars like Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Lupita Nyong’o, Jenna Ortega, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Ruffalo signed a letter to then US president Joe Biden, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, actors like Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine and Michael Douglas signed a letter by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) supporting Israel.

Amid the clear rift, stars have also been called out for their silence on the deadly war. Top celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Drake have been targeted by social media users and fans for not speaking out for Palestine.



Will all these spelling the doom for Snow White? Or more importantly, should the film be seen for what it really is, and not be judged on the basis of the political views of its stars?

Only the audience can tell.