New Delhi

Disney dropped the official trailer for its highly anticipated film Snow White starring Rachel Zegler in the leading role. Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White showcased Rachel’s singing skills, how she trumps Gal Gadot’s villain and much more.

Advertisment

Directed by Marc Webb, the film is Disney’s latest remake of a story we have heard growing up. The film follows the 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The story of the film follows Snow White after the jealous wicked queen, who also happens to be her mother, orders her murder. Snow White runs away into a forest and discovers the magic of the seven dwarfs in a cottage.

Rachel Zegler will be seen for the first time in a leading role since her breakout in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. In the film Rachel will be seen singing, dancing and donning the role of Snow White, a character we have read and seen on the screen many times before. The film will feature Gal Gadot as the evil mother who is jealous of her step daughter’s beauty.

Snow White will also feature Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba and Ansu Kabia. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Advertisment

Watch Snow White trailer here:

Snow White has been mired in controversy since it was first announced. Back in January 2022, the film was criticised by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage over its depiction of dwarfs. Also, Rachel has been under fire from many right-wing groups after she criticised the original story for focusing so much on Snow White finding love.

Advertisment

The film is set to release in theaters March 21, 2025.

Also read: Mattel sued over Wicked dolls that included links to porn website on packaging