/‘Yeh dil maange more’: 6 lesser-known facts about Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra

Captain Vikram Batra, remains one of the most iconic figures of the 1999 Kargil War. An officer of the 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, he was just 24 when he was martyred during the Kargil War on July 7, 1999. His leadership in capturing Point 5140 and Point 4875 became turning points in Operation Vijay. Batra's battlefield radio message, 'Yeh Dil Maange More,' became a national rallying cry for courage. Today, is the 26th death anniversary of the warrior and every year, India remembers him not just as a war hero, but as a symbol of selfless courage and commitment. His story continues to inspire generations of Indians and serves as a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom.