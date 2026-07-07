Explosions were reported in Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday (July 7) as France’s President Emmanuel Macron met with his Syrian counterpart President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Blasts were heard as Macron entered the presidential palace to meet al-Sharaa in what is being described as a landmark visit. A large plume of smoke could be seen as videos of the incident circulated online. Videos also show a vehicle on fire and blood stains on the street. No group immediately claimed responsibility and the number of casualties is not known.