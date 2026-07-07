Explosions were reported in Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday (July 7) as France’s President Emmanuel Macron met with his Syrian counterpart President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Blasts were heard as Macron entered the presidential palace to meet al-Sharaa in what is being described as a landmark visit. A large plume of smoke could be seen as videos of the incident circulated online. Videos also show a vehicle on fire and blood stains on the street. No group immediately claimed responsibility and the number of casualties is not known.
According to Syrian reports, blast occurred near Four Seasons Hotel - where the French president was staying. Reports also said that the blasts were caused by explosive devices but there has not been an official statement from the Syrian authorities on the incident at the time of publishing the article. The French president’s office said Macron was safe and that his visit to Syria was continuing.
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(This is a developing story)