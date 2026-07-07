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Massive explosion rocks Syria near French President Macron's hotel; his office says 'he is ...'

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 13:56 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 13:59 IST
Massive explosion rocks Syria near French President Macron's hotel; his office says 'he is ...'

Explosions rocked Damascus on July 7 as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Syrian capital Photograph: (AFP, X)

Story highlights

Explosions rocked Damascus on July 7 as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Syrian capital, becoming the first major EU leader to do so since Bashar al-Assad's fall. Smoke was seen near Macron's hotel, raising fresh security concerns amid Syria's political transition.

Explosions were reported in Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday (July 7) as France’s President Emmanuel Macron met with his Syrian counterpart President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Blasts were heard as Macron entered the presidential palace to meet al-Sharaa in what is being described as a landmark visit. A large plume of smoke could be seen as videos of the incident circulated online. Videos also show a vehicle on fire and blood stains on the street. No group immediately claimed responsibility and the number of casualties is not known.

According to Syrian reports, blast occurred near Four Seasons Hotel - where the French president was staying. Reports also said that the blasts were caused by explosive devices but there has not been an official statement from the Syrian authorities on the incident at the time of publishing the article. The French president’s office said Macron was safe and that his visit to Syria was continuing.

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About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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