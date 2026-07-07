/2,000-year-old ring found in Thailand reveals fascinating ancient Indian link

Thailand’s Fine Arts Department recently announced the discovery of two approximately 2,000-year-old gold rings at a new archaeological site in western Thailand. The artefacts were uncovered alongside human skeletal remains last week during an ongoing excavation at the Don Yai Thong site, located in Phetchaburi province. One of the rings, unearthed on Thursday (July 2), features an engraving in what is believed to be Brahmi script, an ancient Indian writing system. Initial expert assessments translate the inscription as "pusarakhitasa," which means "the one protected by Pushya." According to the department, Pushya is regarded as one of the most auspicious zodiac signs in Indian astronomy.
The second ring, found with the same skeleton, is a plain gold band sans any design or patterns. Based on these discoveries, experts suggest that the owner of the rings may have been a merchant belonging to the Vaishyas, an ancient Indian caste. The Don Yai Thong site is situated roughly 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Bangkok. It was initially discovered earlier this year after residents happened upon fragments of ancient bronze drums in a rice field, prompting official excavations. Archaeologists have dated the site to Thailand's late prehistoric era, also known as the Iron Age, which spans from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 years ago.
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Since excavations commenced in February, researchers have uncovered a total of eight human skeletons, pottery, and various bronze and gold jewellery items. The nature of these artefacts indicates ceremonial burials reserved for wealthy individuals or members of the upper social classes.
The Fine Arts Department expects the excavation work to wrap up within another month. Following its completion, officials plan to put the archaeological discoveries on display for the public.
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Story highlights:
- 2,000-year-old discovery: Thailand’s Fine Arts Department has unearthed two ancient gold rings alongside human remains at the Don Yai Thong site in Phetchaburi province.
- Ancient Indian inscription: One ring, found on July 2, features a Brahmi script engraving reading "pusarakhitasa", which translates to "the one protected by Pushya" (an auspicious Indian zodiac sign).
- Mercantile Link: The script and style strongly suggest the owner was an ancient Indian merchant belonging to the Vaishya caste.
- Iron Age elite site: The late prehistoric site (dating back 1,500 to 2,500 years) contains eight skeletons buried with high-status pottery and jewellery, indicating ceremonial burials for the upper class.
- Public display ahead: Official excavations are expected to conclude within a month, after which the artifacts will be put on public display.