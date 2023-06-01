Sia reveals autism diagnosis two years after controversial film depiction: 'I've felt like for 45 years'
Australian singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that she has been diagnosed with autism, two years after apologising for her depiction of the condition in her film Music, reported the BBC. Speaking on the podcast Rob Has A Podcast, Sia expressed a sense of relief upon receiving her diagnosis, saying that she finally feels like herself after years of feeling like she had to put on a "human suit." Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, is well-known for her music career and has delivered hits like "Chandelier," "Titanium," and "Cheap Thrills." However, her foray into filmmaking with Music in 2021 drew criticism for its portrayal of autism.
What is the controversy about?
Music follows a woman caring for her non-verbal autistic half-sister, with neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler playing the lead role. Controversy surrounded a scene in the film where Ziegler's character was depicted in a controversial face-down prone restraint, which can be physically dangerous and even life-threatening. Sia initially defended the film, stating that it was based on the experiences of a "neuro-atypical friend." However, following backlash and two Golden Globe nominations, she issued apologies via Twitter and pledged to remove the restraint scenes from future versions of the film.
Sia's autism diagnosis
Although Sia had not previously disclosed her own neurodivergence, she revealed during the podcast that she is on the autism spectrum and is in recovery for other issues as well. "I've felt like for 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully myself," she said.
She appeared on the podcast to congratulate Carolyn Wiger, a runner-up on Survivor, whom Sia had supported financially with a $100,000 offer.
Sia connected with Wiger's authentic personality emphasising the importance of being true to oneself. She discussed the concept of masking in the autistic community, referring to the behaviours individuals adopt to hide or disguise their differences from non-autistic people.
