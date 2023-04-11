Short film Retake to premiere at The New York Indian Film Festival

A poignant, thought-provoking short-film Retake produced by Applause Entertainment is officially selected for its American premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. Written and directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, the film tells the story of a 60-year-old artist who attends the funeral of his mentor and meets his former lover and friend, leading him to question his life choices and artistic pursuits.

The short film will be screened on 13 May in the Shorts A (Narrative) category at Village East by Angelika New York. Starring Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Danish Husain, the short film is an introspective story that explores themes of love, loss and contemplation.

Retake boasts contributions from award-winning professionals such as Aarti Bajaj as editor, Resul Pookutty (BAFTA and Oscar winner) as sound designer, and Ram Sampath as music composer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.