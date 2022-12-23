'Shazam!' actor Zachary Levi defends DC Studios: Give them a break. Take it easy
As uncertainty looms over the future of DC Studios, ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi has weighed in on the drama.
DC Studios is getting a major rejig as James Gunn plans to give MCU serious competition with new movies. First it was ‘Wonder Woman’, then dropping Henry Cavill as Superman and now discontinuing Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson for now. As uncertainty looms over the future of DC Studios, ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi has weighed in on the drama.
Coming to DC’s new CEO’s defense, Zachary said we shoukd give them “time to make something special.” “You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumour mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable.”
He added, “So I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special. And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialise, guys.”
Zachary also said that they are “not just making decisions because they like someone or don’t like someone. They’re making decisions based on what is best for Warner Bros., DC, that entire studio and entity and trying to make as many fans, as much of an audience, happy as they can. If you’re out there and really like what happened before, you can do that, that’s fine. But realise that there’s a lot of people who didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to tap into as much audience as possible, make as many people happy as possible. That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and that’s what I think Peter and James are trying to do. And it’s not an easy position, they got handed all these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just fucking give ’em a break. Take it easy. Take a breath. It’s the holidays, for god’s sake. Just go enjoy what the holidays are, give them some time to enjoy the holidays, and let’s see what happens on the other side of this.”
