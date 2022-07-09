Shawn Mendes delays world tour to focus on mental health

Shawn Mendes announced on Friday that he will postpone his `Wonder` world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mendes shared a post and wrote, "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I`m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice."

"I`ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it`s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I`ve hit a breaking point," he said.

He continued, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Captioning the post, he wrote, "love you dude".

The `Wonder` world tour by Mendes began on June 27 in Portland, Oregon, and is scheduled to continue through October in the United States before picking up in the U.K. and Europe in May 2023.

The shows will now take place in St. Paul, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C. The performances have not yet been moved.

In December 2020, Mendes will release his fourth studio album, `Wonder`. In December 2021, he released `It`ll Be Okay,` his most recent single. Additionally, he plays the lead role in the upcoming musical animated film `Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,` which will debut on October 7.