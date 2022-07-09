'Thor Love and Thunder' box office collection Day 2: Chris Hemsworth's MCU film crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Critics are not overly fond of the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', but judging by the box office numbers globally, the fans are absolutely loving it. After opening with an impressive Rs 18.60 crore on Thursday, on Friday it garnered an amount in the range of Rs. 12.25 to 14.25 crore as per Bollywood Hungama. The film continues Thor's adventures. 'Love and Thunder' is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from Thor Odinson himself, Portman's Jane Foster also assumes the identity of Thor -- Mighty Thor, to be precise -- and wields Mjolnir.

They band together with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Waititi's Korg, and other gods like Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) to face the threat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Every Guardians of the Galaxy actor (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper), The film continues Thor's adventures. 'Love and Thunder' is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film's figures. He tweeted, "#ThorLoveAndThunder is 5TH BIGGEST #HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz...

⭐ [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr

⭐ [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr

⭐ [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr

⭐ [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr

⭐ [2022] #ThorLoveAndThunder: ₹ 18.60 cr."



Wion's review of the film read, "But the film cannot recreate the magic that we saw playing out in the preceding film. The trouble, I feel, is that the film is missing that immaculate cocktail of intelligent, humour-laced writing and carefully crafted set pieces that made 'Ragnarok' one of the best MCU entries."

If early trends are anything to go by, 'Love and Thunder' will continue to do well as its word of mouth is pretty strong and despite average reviews, the fans love it.

