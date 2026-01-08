/Shawn Mendes confirms new romance with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes seemingly has confirmed his relationship with Bruna Marquezine, a Brazilian actress. Fans have been speculating about their romance for weeks, and now Mendes has sort of confirmed the news as he displayed affection for his lady love while out on a grocery run.

The 27-year-old singer was photographed sharing warm, intimate moments with the 30-year-old actress during a grocery shopping trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and the photos of the same have now gone viral on social media.

The two appeared comfortable in each other’s company and were dressed casually in jeans and sweaters as they leaned into one another and exchanged multiple hugs while the paps clicked them.

Shawn and Bruna’s brewing romance

News of Shawn and Bruna’s romance first surfaced in December 2025, when the two were spotted vacationing in Brazil. This was the first time since 2023 that Shawn was being linked to someone. Back in 2023, he was linked to reality TV star Charlie Travers. Before that, his most well-known relationship was with fellow pop star Camila Cabello. The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in 2021 and later briefly reconciling in 2023, but eventually parted ways.

The singer has since then maintained a low profile as far as his personal relationships are concerned. However, he did candidly address public scrutiny surrounding his personal life during a concert performance in November 2024.

Speaking about long-standing speculation around his sexuality, the singer told the audience: “The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15. There’s this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

Who is Bruna Marquezine?

Bruna is a household name in Brazil. She began her acting career at just eight years old and gained popularity through Brazilian television shows before transitioning into films. International audiences may recognise her from Blue Beetle (2023).