Shania Twain makes shocking revelations about being sexually & emotionally abused by stepfather

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain aka Queen of Country Pop, who has delivered several chartbusters like 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!', 'That Don’t Impress Me Much' and 'You’re Still the One', didn't have an easy childhood or teenage. The singer recently revealed in an interview that she was sexually and emotionally abused by her stepdad in her youth.

Speaking about the struggles of growing up in poverty in Ontario with four siblings, her mother Sharon and her stepdad Jerry Twain, the 57-year-old revealed that she was terrified to be a girl and that she would do anything to go unnoticed in the house, which also sometimes included "flattening" her breasts.

Sharing how she would dodge the abuse as a young girl, Shania told the Sunday Times, "I hid myself and I would flatten my b**bs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I'd wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed." She added, "Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible... You didn't want to be a girl in my house."

The singer went on to explain how the abuse continued in her adulthood and she experienced it in day-to-day society even after leaving her house. "But then you go into society and you're a girl and you're getting the normal other unpleasant stuff too, and that reinforces it. So then you think, 'Oh, I guess it's just s***** to be a girl. Oh, it's so s***** to have boobs'. I was ashamed of being a girl," she told the publication.

In 2018, Shania revealed in an interview with The Guardian that the abuse started when she was just 10 years old. "I feel the sexual abuse goes hand in hand with the physical and psychological abuse when it’s somebody you know. I learned to block it out. Abusers need to manipulate you, whether it’s before or after, and what I said to myself is: 'OK, there’s something wrong with this person and that person is not well.'"

Shania never met her biological father. Her stepfather and her mother died in a car crash in 1987.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE