Shanaya Kapoor signs Mohanlal's Vrushabha, film to release in 2024
Directed by Nand Kishore, Vrushabha is being co-produced by Abhishek Vyas and Shyam Sundar, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Prakash Mehta.
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her Bollywood debut. The star kid had worked as an assistant director in cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Bedhadak featuring Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. But the movie has been put on the backburner. Now, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the film Vrushabha. Not only that, Zahrah S. Khan, daughter of famous actress Salma Agha, is also going to debut on the big screen with the multilingual film. Vrushabha is billed as a pan-India venture. The makers had earlier announced that veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal will star in Vrushabha.
Vrushabha's cast and plot
Roshann Meka will be the hero along with Shanaya and Zahrah in Vrushabha. But, instead of a love triangle, this film has two love stories from different periods. If reports are to be believed then, Zahrah, playing a warrior princess, will meet Roshann Meka in the past. The actor will also shoot some important action sequences in the film.
On the other hand, the character of Shanaya will become Roshann Meka's partner in the contemporary era. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal will play the central character in the film and the story will revolve around him. His character will bridge the gap between the past and present timelines in the venture. The movie will hit the screens next year in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.
Makers of Vrushabha
Vrushabha will be directed by Nand Kishore. He is a well-known name in Kannada cinema. The director said that both Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S. Khan are perfect choices for their respective characters in Vrushabha. “Their skills and their visual images help them to perform their respective characters. Both are very capable as well as very hardworking. As a director, I will try my best to bring out the best of both of them in front of the audience,” Nand Kishore added.
Vrushabha will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji Telefilms in association with Connect Media. Vrushabha is being co-produced by Abhishek Vyas and Shyam Sundar, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Prakash Mehta.