Shanaya Kapoor signs Mohanlal's Vrushabha, film to release in 2024

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her Bollywood debut. The star kid had worked as an assistant director in cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Bedhadak featuring Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. But the movie has been put on the backburner. Now, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with the film Vrushabha. Not only that, Zahrah S. Khan, daughter of famous actress Salma Agha, is also going to debut on the big screen with the multilingual film. Vrushabha is billed as a pan-India venture. The makers had earlier announced that veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal will star in Vrushabha.

Vrushabha's cast and plot

Roshann Meka will be the hero along with Shanaya and Zahrah in Vrushabha. But, instead of a love triangle, this film has two love stories from different periods. If reports are to be believed then, Zahrah, playing a warrior princess, will meet Roshann Meka in the past. The actor will also shoot some important action sequences in the film.