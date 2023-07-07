Shanaya Kapoor to make her South debut with superstar Mohanlal

Shanaya Kapoor will soon be entering films. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya will enter the film’s space with a South Indian language film opposite superstar Mohanlal. The film is a pan-Indian movie titled Vrushabha. Shanaya to make her South fims debut before Bollywood debut Shanaya was earlier supposed to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film got delayed because of undisclosed reasons and in the meanwhile, she was approached for this project.

Shanaya has been announced as being part of the cast of the film. The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. It will be released in five languages.

Sharing the details about Shanaya Kapoor’s role, sources close to the project said, “The narrative revolves around the bond between a father and his son. Shanaya Kapoor holds a significant role in the film. Set in a historical backdrop, the movie delves into both the past and the present. Shanaya's character serves as a crucial link between these two timelines, combining elements of glamour and performance. This movie is a high-octane action drama.” Ekta Kapoor to produce Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Mohanlal and posted a photo with him. She captioned them: “Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

Vrushabha draws inspiration from the highly successful Telugu film Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will also star Roshan Meka, Garuda Ram, Simran, and Srikant. The music will be by Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography is by Santhosh Thundyil.

The film will be going on floors by the end of July.

