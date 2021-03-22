Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Production

Karan Johar has been a launchpad for many of the B-Town kids, from Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, and now joining the big list is Shanaya Kapoor.



On Monday, March 22, Johar took to his social media and shared the news of Shanaya joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA)- a talent management company.



Johar shared the series of Shanaya pictures along with the video of her shooting and praised the debutant for her enthusiasm, perseverance, and diligence. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's daughter, Shanaya, will start shooting for her first film in July this year.



''Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor! It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July. @apoorvamehta18@buntysajdeh @RajeevMasand #UdaySinghGauri @dcatalent'' he captioned the pictures.



Shanaya also shared the same video and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!"



Check out the post here:

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021 ×

Before her acting debut, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor's movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.