Shah Rukh Khan’s response to PM Modi’s Chaiyya Chaiyya welcome at the White House

One of the biggest stars Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, completed 31 years in the film industry. The actor recently conducted an AskSRK session on Twitter. During the interactive session, one of his fans asked him about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States.

Shah Rukh Khan Replies In Chaiyya Chaiyya Style

PM Modi was welcomed with a rendition of the popular Shah Rukh Khan song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, during a recent visit to the White House. This track, featuring SRK and Malaika Arora, is from the 1998 movie, Dil Se. Directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie also starred Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

How Shah Rukh Khan reacted when asked about Chaiyya Chaiyya

During an Ask SRK session, one fan asked the actor about how he felt as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the White House.

“Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in US… What do you wanna (want to) say about this?” SRK replied, saying, “Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

Reacting to this, netizens posted comments such as, “Clever response,” “Savage reply by Shah Rukh Khan,” and “Greatest Twitter interaction of the day.”

Shah Rukh Khan on performing stunts at 57

Many fans often seem amazed at how Shah Rukh Khan is able to perform stunts and action sequences even at the age of 57. The latest example of his can be seen in his last release, Pathaan.

A netizen asked SRK, "Sir 57 ki age me itne sare action stunt karne ke raaz (What is the secret behind doing all the action and stunts at the age of 57)?"

Reacting to this, the actor said, “Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai (I had to have a lot of painkillers, brother).”

Shah Rukh Khan's lineup

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen on the big screens in Atlee’s directorial venture Jawan. This much-awaited action thriller will hit theatres on September 7. Joining SRK will be Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, who play pivotal roles in the movie