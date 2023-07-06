Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to release in Japan, check release date inside

The Pathaan craze is still not over! After shattering box office collections worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie is set to hit theatres in Japan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release in Japan on September 1.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media, “‘PATHAAN’ TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… #YRF’s #Blockbuster #Pathaan will release in #Japan with subtitles… 1 Sept 2023 release… OFFICIAL POSTER for #Japanese market…" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) × The action thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, was released in Indian theatres on January 25. The movie shattered several box office records, earning over US $130 million (Rs 1050 crore) at the global box office.

The film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023.

Siddharth Anand's spy world



The movie marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of four years. The Siddharth Anand directorial is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan-led Tiger films and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were spotted on Tiger 3 set apparently shooting for SRK's big cameo in the forthcoming movie. The clip that had gone viral in June showed both superstars on the film set and in their respective spy avatars.

The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala and the story is written by Anand, who has also helmed films

like War and Bang Bang.

Last month, the movie was released on 3000 plus screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, per PTI.

WION's review:

WION's film critic, Shomini Sen, gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does Pathaan work despite the flaws?" Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is that of an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and has never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan that saved him during a covert operation. "Pathaan," the film, does not diss any religion, but only the bad guys, and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanaticism. "This is pretty much how Khan has portrayed himself over the years."

