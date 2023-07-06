Made In Heaven S2 poster out: The chaos is about to get 2X grander
Along with the announcement of the second season of Made in Heaven, OTT platform Prime Videos has released the first poster.
Another most anticipated web series of 2023 is about to hit our screens. After the super success of The Night Manager, actor Sobhita Dhulipala is all set for her upcoming project. With that said, the official announcement of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Made In Heaven Season 2 is out. The inaugural season of Made in Heaven was released in 2019 and ever since, it has been ruling over hearts. Now, after much anticipation, the cast and makers have shared a new poster, confirming Made In Heaven's release soon. For the unversed, the first season was not only a superhit but it also got a nomination for the International Emmy Awards.
First poster released
Along with announcing the second season of Made in Heaven, Prime Videos has also released the first poster. The show revolves around two wedding planners Tara and Karan played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, respectively.
Check out Made In Heaven Season 2’s poster here:
The show is created and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Apart from them, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have co-produced the project. Makers claim that the new season will challenge many social taboos. This time, a new hallmark of the conflict between modern love and culture will be seen in the story.
Along with wedding planning, Made in Heaven also deals with how the two main characters handle matters related to their personal lives. Just like the inaugural season, Made In Heaven 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.
The cast of Made In Heaven
Excel Movies has also shared the announcement poster of Made in Heaven Season 2 on its Instagram handle. In the poster, a bouquet of dried roses is shown lying on the ground. The caption read, “Lights, Camera, Shaadi!! Get ready Made in Heaven season 2 is coming soon.”
Other than Sobhita Dhulipala and Karan Arora, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi are also going to reprise their roles in Made in Heaven 2. Although its release date has not been announced yet, the first poster and announcement of the second season have undoubtedly boosted the excitement among fans.