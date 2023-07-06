Made In Heaven S2 poster out: The chaos is about to get 2X grander

Another most anticipated web series of 2023 is about to hit our screens. After the super success of The Night Manager, actor Sobhita Dhulipala is all set for her upcoming project. With that said, the official announcement of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Made In Heaven Season 2 is out. The inaugural season of Made in Heaven was released in 2019 and ever since, it has been ruling over hearts. Now, after much anticipation, the cast and makers have shared a new poster, confirming Made In Heaven's release soon. For the unversed, the first season was not only a superhit but it also got a nomination for the International Emmy Awards.

First poster released

Along with announcing the second season of Made in Heaven, Prime Videos has also released the first poster. The show revolves around two wedding planners Tara and Karan played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, respectively.