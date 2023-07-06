Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah complete first schedule of Ulajh in London, share pictures

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and her co-star Gulshan Devaiah have wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming film Ulajh in London. Janhvi returned to Mumbai on Wednesday and shared some pictures from the sets on Thursday. “20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go. Food for the soul,” the actress captioned her photographs. Kapoor will be seen in the role of a young IFS officer in Ulajh, directed by award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Sariya. Apart from Gulshan Devaiah, Darlings fame Roshan Mathew and Meiyan Chang will also feature along with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

Janhvi wraps up the first schedule of Ulajh

For the last 20 days, Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Ulajh in London. The Sudhanshu Sariya directorial is about the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). A major part of the film will be shot at different foreign locations, starting with London.

The star cast of Ulajh

Ulajh is being produced by Junglee Pictures. Apart from Janhvi, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi are also in lead roles in the film. Gulshan also shared some pictures from the sets of Ulajh.

During a recent interview, the Dhadak actor said that when she got the script of Ulajh, she liked it enough to say yes immediately. “Because as an actor I am always looking for such a script, which takes me out of my comfort zone,” she said.