Shah Rukh Khan says wife Gauri is the busiest of the Khans as he launches her book

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has admitted that his wife Gauri Khan is the busiest member of the family. SRK launched Gauri Khan's maiden book called My Life in Design on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The actor spoke candidly about how his wife has a hectic schedule and despite their erratic work hours, the family makes it a point to get together for dinner when they are in Mumbai.



Shah Rukh and Gauri share three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam together.



The proud husband was seen launching Gauri's coffee table book, which is published by Ebury Press. The coffee table book gives a glimpse of Mannat, Khan's residence in Mumbai which is now considered a landmark property of the city. The book also has exclusive photos of the Khans, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.



Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan unveiled the book together at the launch- and matched their clothes with both dressed in black. The book has a forward written by Shah Rukh.



"She is genuinely the busiest person in the house now, compared to me, my son, my daughter and my little one and my sister. I'm like, 'What are you doing the whole day? Why do you keep doing so much work?' She said because it satisfies me. I think this book stands for that."

He also added, "We have dinners at home. We don't have any choice in that. We have to have dinner together. On those dinners, we discuss how was your day at work? At the end of the dinner, the discussion is, it was a satisfying dinner because (Gauri) believes a satisfying day is a happy day."