Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his Mumbai house after 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan is thanking fans for all the love they have showered on his movie 'Pathaan.' Siddharth Anand's film, which stars SRK in an action avatar for the first time, is unstoppable at the box office and has been making money since its first day.



Khan's film has created history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) club and shattered previous box office records made by blockbusters like 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2.'

As a thank you, Khan greeted all the fans standing outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, India. On Sunday evening, Khan waved at fans from the iron balcony as he greeted them in his signature style and blew kisses to them.

Dressed up in a black t-shirt and jeans and wearing a headband, SRK looked dashing. Photos and videos of Khan have gone viral.



Khan's youngest son, AbRam, was also captured waving at the fans.



On Twitter user shared the video of SRK and wrote: ''Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans is the best thing on the internet today. PATHAAN 400 CRORE IN 4 DAYS.''

Speaking of the box office collection, the film is having a blockbuster run at the box office. The action thriller was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and ever since its release, the film has been raking in big money at the box office.



The film, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has grossed Rs 429 crore worldwide.



"PATHAAN": 429 CR *GROSS* WORLDWIDE IN 4 DAYS...Pathaan Worldwide [India and Abroad]*Gross* BOC… *4 days*…⭐️ #India: 265 crore.#Overseas: 164 cr. worldwide Total gross: 429 crores," Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.