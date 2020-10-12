Selena Gomez dealt with a 'bit of depression' amid the pandemic

Singer Selena Gomez opened about her depression at beginning of the pandemic.

In her recent talk with Dr Vivek Murthy, who served as Surgeon General in the US to discuss mental health and the impact the pandemic.



In a live video shared to the Instagram page of her new Rare beauty line, "In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression," Gomez told Dr Vivek Murthy in a video.



Selena continued, ''Then I started going into a place where I was really writing and active. I guess it just forced me to have that time and my job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.''

''I've been able to spend time with those quality people a lot more than I ever have and a lot more time with my family. I feel I’ve become normalised in this situation that’s not normal''



Later, Selena explained, she is feeling better. ''Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I've worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health, '' she shared.



Selena is quite vocal about her mental health.

Earlier in the year, the 'Boyfriend' singer, who has previously shared her struggles with depression and anxiety, discussed her bipolar diagnosis in a chat with Miley Cyrus during an Instagram Live session.