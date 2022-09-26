Scariest week of my life: Rachel Zegler, 21, reveals she had a breast cancer scare at age of 19

Rachel Zegler is sharing a big secret of her life. On September 24, the 21-year-old star shared a picture of herself and revealed that she had a breast cancer scare when she was 19 years old.



In the now-deleted post, as per Just Jared, Zegler detailed the outpatient biopsy procedure that she went through during the pandemic. The actress also shared a black and white photo showing off the scar she got from the procedure.



Calling it the ''undoubtedly the scariest week of my life,'' Zegler wrote, "Two years ago I found a lump in my breast.''



Describing the whole procedure and thanking the medics for all the help, the 'West Side Story' actress wrote further, "No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure," she continued. "Thankfully it was benign."

"And now the scar serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth – the fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find. Early detection saves lives!!! Check your titty meat :)," Zegler concluded her long note.

Zegler has deleted this post, but she has never shied away from sharing her health struggles. Earlier, in 2018, the actress opened up about her mental health struggle.

The Golden Globe winner tweeted back then: "Hello. My name is Rachel. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and occasionally feel depersonalized/disassociated from reality. I am a work in progress. I am finding the common ground between me and my mind. And that's enough. But please, ask if I'm okay. #EndTheStigma."

Hello. My name is Rachel. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and occasionally feel depersonalized/disassociated from reality. I am a work in progress. I am finding the common ground between me and my mind. And that’s enough.



But please, ask if I’m okay.#EndTheStigma — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 9, 2018 ×

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' scheduled to hit theatre on March 17, 2023. Rachel has also recently wrapped filming Disney’s live-action film 'Snow White' remake, which will release on March 22, 2024. And, curruntly, she's filming 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 17, 2023.