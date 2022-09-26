Dr Dre offers little advice to Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show: Put right people around you

Rihanna will surely set the Super Bowl stage on fire next year with her dazzling performance. A few hours after the Super Bowl halftime show's sponsor Apple Music confirmed the news, rapper Dr Dre shared his excitement and also offered a bit of free advice to the pop star.



During his interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Dre said, as per THR, ''Oh, my god, Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.''



Further, he added, “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.''

Talking further, the rapper advised the singer to ''Put the right people around you, and have fun”



“That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

The 2022 Super Bowl Show was the first halftime show that had entirely rap and hip-hop artists. Dr Dre along with other famous rappers like Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg took the stage and they gave a memorable performance, together.

Recalling the historical performance, Dre revealed that the performance made him “extremely nervous.”



“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before.” He also added how performing in front of a huge ''is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time.''



“Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. ''



Apple Music will be the official sponsor of next year's annual event. Sharing a photo of the musician's raised hand holding a football, Apple Music tweeted, "IT'S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23."