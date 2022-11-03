Satyajit Ray poster design contest: Winners revealed ahead of IFFI

Winners for The One and Only Ray, an online poster design contest held as a tribute to Oscar-winning Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray has been revealed. India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) made the announcement ahead of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

75 best film posters were selected from a total of 635 submissions.

The winner is Sayak Das, with Varad Godbole and Aniruddha Chatterjee in second and third place.

The jury was composed of artists from the fields of art, cinema and painting, including Shyam Benegal, Anjolie Ela Menon, Radha Binod Sharma, Prakash Bal Joshi, Shukla Sawant and Dhimant Vyas.

On the contest, Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said, “We held this contest for creative professionals with knowledge of art, visual communication, graphic design, and illustrative skills. Everything came together, and we now have our top 75 winners. We hope the general public will praise the film poster designs that will be on display at the 53rd IFFI.”