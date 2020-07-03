'Satya' completes 22 years: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on film that changed his life

It’s been 22 years since ‘Satya’ released and brought us face-to-face with the brilliant actor Manoj Bajpayee who has only aged like fine wine on the big screen. Celebrating the film that gave him his biggest push in the entertainment industry, Manoj said that the film was initially declared a “flop”.

Sharing a picture of his character Bhiku Mhatre, Manoj wrote, “And my life changed...!!! Can’t forget the 3rd July 1998 ..monsoon..it was declared a flop and how it turned out to be biggest hit ..ran for 25 weeks..!!satya!!!”

‘Satya’ was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and was a gangster drama. It was written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. The film paved the way for Manoj as well as Anurag. ‘Satya’ revolves around the life of an immigrant who comes to Mumbai in search of work and becomes friends with Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj) as they get sucked into the underworld. The film also starred Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal and Saurabh Shukla.

Manoj won his first national Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

Manoj recently starred in 'Bhonsle' that released on SonyLiv.

