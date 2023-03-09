Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Know Death Cause, Net worth, Family Details, Directed Movies, Last Social Post

Satish Kaushik, the renowned Bollywood actor and director, passed away at 66 on Thursday, March 9, 2023. According to the reports, Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack while travelling in a car. Doctors tried to revive Kaushik, but he breathed his last in the hospital. As soon as the news of Satish Kaushik's demise spread, Bollywood actors shared their condolences on Twitter and Instagram. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazudding Siddique have shared heartfelt messages in memory of the Bollywood actor. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace, dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you." Satish Kaushik was best known for his characters Calendar in Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. He won many awards, including the Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Ram Lakhan in 1990 and Saajan Chale Sasural in 1997.

जानता हूँ "मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!" पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔

Here are all the details about Satish Kaushik, including his movies, last social media posts, personal life, net worth and cause of death.

Satish Kaushik: Directed Movies

Satish Kaushik played 'Willy Loman' in the theatrical play Salesman Ramlal, a Hindi adaptation of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. He also starred as Chanu Ahmed in Brick Lane, a British movie by Sarah Gavron. In 1983, Satish Kaushik wrote the dialogues for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, a comedy movie by Kundan Shah.

Satish Kaushik's first movie as a director was Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja (1993), starring Sridevi. Later, he directed Prem (1995), starring Tabu. However, both movies did not do well at the box office. He got his first in 1999 with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. He also directed the movie Vaada, starring Arjun Rampal and Amish Patel.

In 2007, Satish Kaushik, with his National School of Drama batchmate, Anupam Kher, launched the Karol Bagh Productions.

Satish Kaushik: Family & personal life

In 1985, Satish Kaushik married his wife, Shashi. Their son, Shanu Kaushil, passed away in 1996 at two. In 2012, they had a daughter Vanshika through a surrogate mother.

Satish Kaushik: Net worth

Apart from acting and direction, Kaushik partnered for the Chandigarh Film City project with a real estate company, Parsavnath developers. He purchased 30-acre land in Sarangpur village, Chandigarh. However, the company had to throw away the multi-million project since the media exposed their foul play.

Satish Kaushik: Cause of death

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He got a heart attack while travelling in a car. His close aide, Anupam Kher, was the first to share the news of his demise.

Satish Kaushik: Last social media posts