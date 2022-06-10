'Samrat Prithviraj' box office: Akshay Kumar's film is struggling, fails to rake in numbers

Akshay Kumar's movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' is struggling at the box office. Bollywood buffs expected a lot from the period drama, but unfortunately, the film didn't perform well as it was predicted on the silver screens.



It's been a week and the movie has failed to impress the audience. The film has performed below expectations despite mixed reviews from critics and the audience.



Following slow growth, the movie failed to rake in the big moolah. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, have sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 55.05 cr. #India biz.''

#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz.

The movie is just another Bollywood high-budget movie which has failed at the box office after Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai jordaar' and Akshay's 'Bachchan Pandey'.



#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs a strong total in Week 3... Shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, continues its superb run in those circuits... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr, Wed 2.11 cr, Thu 1.81 cr. Total: ₹ 163.15 cr. #India biz.

However, the movie has faced tough competition at the box office from Kartik Aryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'.

Both of the movies emerged as the first choice of moviegoers. Meanwhile looking at Kartik's movie, it's been three weeks and the movie is a box office

winner.

#Valimai and #Vikram are the only two ₹200 cr+ grossing films in 2022 from Kollywood.



VICTORIOUS — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 10, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Vikram has crossed Rs 200 cr mark at the box office within a week of its release. Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, ''#Valimai and #Vikram are the only two ₹200 cr+ grossing films in 2022 from Kollywood.''