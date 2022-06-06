Samantha Ruth Prabhu poses for a selfie with Ranveer Singh, calls him 'sweetest ever', See post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who became a well-known face after the success of her item number ‘Oo Antava’ in the Telugu film 'Pushpa', recently shared a photo with Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh, giving us a hint of a new collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram official page, Samantha posted a picture on Sunday where both the stars were posing together. The photo shows Samantha in an Air Force uniform while Ranveer is dressed in a casual blue shirt.

She captioned the picture story, "The sweetest ever @ranveersingh." Replying to her story, Ranveer wrote, "'twas a delight @samantharuthprabhu," followed by heart and hug emojis.

Reports suggest the two actors have been shot for an advertisement in Mumbai.

Samantha also shared another photo, giving us a view of the seaside along with some buildings, and wrote, "Something beautiful is on the horizon".

Samantha became a nationwide craze with her role in 'The Family Man 2' and has been basking in love and appreciation for her acting. She was last seen in the Tamil movie ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. ‘Yashoda’ and ‘Shaakuntalam’ are her next releases lined up for this year. She will also feature alongside Vijay Devrakonda in ‘Kushi’.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh too has a series of projects in his kitty. He will next appear in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, and an untitled Hindi remake of ‘Anniyan’ with Shankar.