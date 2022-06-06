Amy Jackson is dating 'Gossip Girl' fame Ed Westwick, shares romantic pics

We have great news for all the 'Gossip Girl' die-hard fans, Ed Westwick well known as Chuck Bass has found his new love. Weeks after rumours, it's finally confirmed that Westwick is dating Indian-British actress Amy Jackson, whom you may have seen in different Indian movies.



The dating news of the two love birds took the headlines after they were spotted on the London streets. Now, seems like Amy has finally confirmed all the rumours.

Making their relationship Instagram official, the 'Singh is Bling' actress shared a new lovey-dovey picture with Ed, and they are looking just adorable together. The photos which have taken the internet by storm show Ed and Amy cosying around.





In one picture, The '2.0' act wrapping her arms around Ed as he clicks a snap, while in the second one, both of them are posing elegantly on a bench. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Red hot chilli peppers."

Reportedly, Ed and Amy first met at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival last December.

Looking at their past relationships, Amy was previously engaged to George Panayiotou. Together they had a son named Andreas, born in the year 2019. After two years of dating, the couple got separated in the year 2021. Meanwhile, Westwick dated South African model Tamara Francesconi but they called it quits last year.