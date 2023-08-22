Samantha Ruth Prabhu graces India Day Parade in New York, watch video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the 41st India Day Parade held in New York on Sunday. The actress, who enjoys a huge fan following worldwide, is currently on a break from work. She reportedly is in New York where she celebrated Indian Independence Day with the Indian diaspora. Photos and videos of the parade have been doing the rounds of the internet where Samantha can be seen smiling and walking with her fans on the streets of New York.



While at the parade, the actress also presided over the event as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Jai Hind. It's truly an honour to be here today. You have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is. Things I saw today will last for a lifetime. Thank you for supporting me throughout my career. Thank you, USA for supporting every single film of mine as your own.