Salman Khan urges fans to follow COVID-19 norms on his birthday

Salman Khan wishes to keep his 55th birthday extremely low-key, keeping the pandemic in mind and has urged his fans to do the same. The actor, on Sunday, said that this year`s celebration will be muted due to the pandemic and urged fans to follow Covid-19 norms.

"This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be here (Panvel) and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties," Salman told reporters at his Panvel farmhouse.

"Hopefully, next year everything will go back to normal. I hope that everyone is happy, healthy and safe," the actor said.

Salman also requested his fans to not gather outside his house in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday.

Answering a question on the release date of his upcoming film 'Radhe', Salman said, "It will be released at an appropriate time when everything will go back to normal."

"We will release Radhe on Eid if everything will go back to normal. But the movie is less important; the safety and health of moviegoers is the most important thing. The release of Radhe can wait," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)