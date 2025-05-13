Published: May 13, 2025, 14:27 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 14:27 IST

Age is just a number for Salma Hayek Pinault. The actress has just broken the internet with the release of the cover photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2025.

Adding another accomplishment to her impressive career, the House of Gucci actress is one of the cover stars of the iconic magazine's 2025 issue.

On Tuesday (May 13), the 58-year-old made her debut as a cover girl of the magazine. She's one of the four stars of the 2025 issue, which also includes gymnast Jordan Chiles, model and gymnast Olivia Dunne and entrepreneur Lauren Chan.

On the cover, the Frida star is posing in a pool, wearing a glittering green bikini swimsuit with a body chain and a necklace.

Photographer Ruven Afanador has taken photos of Hayek, slaying in a variety of bikinis.

In the issue, Hayek shared about being part of the 2025 issue. Speaking her heart out, the actress said that the ''world is changing.''

''It’s so bizarre!'' Hayek told the publication, as per the Daily Mail.

''I’m nearly 60! At this stage, it wouldn’t have crossed my mind. The first thing you get is—what is that word?—imposter syndrome. You have the impostor syndrome immediately,'' she added.

“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it,” Hayek said.

“If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”