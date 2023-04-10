Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope feature in BTS rapper Suga's solo album

On Monday, K-pop superband BTS' Suga shared the tracklist of his forthcoming solo album D-Day on social media. In the post, he also revealed that he collaborated with late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and his fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope for the album.

The tracklist consists of a total of 10 songs, two of which credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, reports Yonhap. They are titled "Snooze" and "Huh?!".

Other songs on the album are "Haegeum", "D-Day" and "SDL". It also includes the track "Life Goes On", in which the K-pop sensation has reinterpreted BTS' hit song of the same name with his own sensibility.

Suga's first solo album will roll out on April 21.

For those unaware, the rapper has written and composed all the songs for his forthcoming album. He also led the overall production work as a producer, according to his agency Bighit Music.

Suga will be embarking on his solo tour just a week after his album release. He will be the first BTS member to do the same.

The tour will kick start with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on April 26 and 27. Suga will then move to Newark, New Jersey for a show. There're three shows scheduled in Rosemont, Illinois, and three at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. With two gigs in Oakland on May 16 and 17, the tour's US leg will wrap up.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently revealed that Suga's musical journey will be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day.

All seven members of BTS are currently exploring solo projects right now and also completing their mandatory military service. Suga is currently ahead of the curve with his mixtapes. He has also done a bunch of production work for other artists recently, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jungkook.

