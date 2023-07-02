Russell Crowe says he should be 'f**king paid' for the non-stop Gladiator 2 questions, ‘I am not even in it!’

Russell Crowe is very much done with the questions in Gladiator 2. The actor expressed his frustration with the constant questions that he has been asked about the coming movie that he's not even part of.

At a Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Russell, who played the role of Maximus Decimus Meridius in the first part, told the journalists at the event, ''They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in.''

Russell is not part of the sequel, as his character Maximus died at the end of the first part. Mentioning the same, he said, ''It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.''

''I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead!'' he said.

Further, Crowe hailed director Ridley Scott's sequel and said, ''But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.''

Russell is not returning for the sequel, as his character Maximus dies at the end of Gladiator and reunites with his wife and son in the afterlife. More about Gladiator 2 The sequel of the movie stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas. Connie is reprising her role as Lucilla from the first film. Scott is directing and producing the film, with David Scarpa writing the screenplay. Paramount is backing the film.

Gladiator has been regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s and the greatest historical epic film ever made. Russell became a global star after the film, which was made on a $100 million budget, grossed $460 million worldwide.

The film earned five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. The shoot of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel is currently underway.

