Rupert Grint says filming Harry Potter was 'suffocating'

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint didn’t have a smooth time while filming for the popular film franchise. Although he agrees that the role in the widley successful series of films helped him gain stardom, it wasn’t so much a smooth sail for him still.

The actor was merely 11 years old when he was cast in the movies. By the time the film series ended, he was 22 years old. He played the role of Ron Weasley, a friend of Harry Potter's (the lead of the film).

Revealing that the whole experience was “suffocating”, Rupert Grint said, “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.”

By the time the whole Harry Potter saga ended, Rupert “wanted a break, to reflect on everything… It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor also reflected on the similarities that he has with his character from the film. At the time of his casting, Rupert Grint said that he “was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed. In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.”

All this doesn’t take away from the love and gratitude Rupert Grint has for the franchise. “I answer to it, if someone calls me Ron. It’s my second name,” said the actor.