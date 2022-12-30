Ruggero Deodato, director of the most controversial film 'Cannibal Holocaust' dies, he was 83

Ruggero Deodato, the director of the most controversial film ever made, has passed away. Deodato, 83, was known for his 1983 horror film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' for which he even got arrested.



His death was confirmed by local Italian media. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.



In his decades-long career, the legendary director has made and produced scores of movies and TV shows, but he still remains known as the director of his 1983 Cannibal movie. His work has inspired many renowned Hollywood filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, and Eli Roth, among others.

The gory and brutal scenes in the Cannibal Holocaust film were so realistic that he even got arrested on suspicion of murdering and slaughtering real animals. His film sparked outrage across France and other countries which led to the ban of films in 50 countries.



The film that earned Deodato's nickname 'Monsieur Cannibal' in France remained banned for decades in many countries including the UK. The film, which had a budget of $100,000, was shot in the Amazon Rainforest and starred

Robert Kerman, Francesca Ciardi, and Carl Gabriel Yorke.

Born on May 7, 1939, Deodato started working as an assistant director on Roberto Rossellini's films in the late 1950s. He was Robert's son's childhood friend.



In his decades-long career, he has made many other horror films like 'Body Count', 'Phantom of Death' among others.