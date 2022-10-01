'RRR' craze in LA theatre, fans groove to 'Naatu Naatu' during the film screening, video goes viral

'RRR' craze is still not over! SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was recently screened during the 10th edition of Beyond Fest at the biggest IMAX theatre in the world in Los Angeles, USA. The director of the film was present at the screening himself.

The theatre was packed with the audience who shouted, screamed, whistled and danced during the three-hour show. Several photos and videos from the House full show are going viral showing the craze people had for the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer film. After witnessing the madness that people had for his film, Rajamouli's broad smile and energetic steps were evidence of how overwhelmed he was.

The craze of the film over the American's minds become more evident when some fans ran to the front of the theatre and danced wildly as they tried to imitate the iconic signature step of the film's popular song, 'Naatu Naatu'



Los Angeles Times shared a video of people dancing at the screening of the film, ''#RRRMovie fans ran to the front of the theatre for “Naatu Naatu” while director S. S. Rajamouli watched the film. #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs,'' the publication tweeted.

The dancing video has become viral and reacting to which one user wrote, “Foreigners dancing.. Feel the High. Thank you SSR.”



Some videos showed how people qued in line for hours to witness the magic of 'RRR' on the big screen.



The festival’s official account shared a video from the screening, “#RRRMovie is officially worldwide as Tollywood took over Hollywood. Naatu Naatu at the Chinese Theatre with the audience dancing with S.S. Rajamouli in the house.”

After the screening, a Q&A session was scheduled when the director walked energetically in front of the audience, where the crowd greeted the Indian filmmaker with a long-standing ovation and big claps.

RRR @BeyondFest IMAX screening at @ChineseTheatres in Hollywood and the screening is going off. There were dancers in the front for Naatu Naatu. A group of guys keep shouting "We're not worthy!" any time they see S. S. Rajamouli. Yes, I've got video. #RRR

People who watched the film at Imax biggest theatres flocked Twitter with their amazing reactions. One user shared a picture of a lady named Ariel, who was carrying a homemade RRR bag.

Seated for #RRR at @ChineseTheatres brought to you by @BeyondFest! Such a cool night to be here screening this movie! Excited to finally catch it on the big screen after watching it with my siblings a couple months ago when I was back in NY.

Twitter user wrote, ''Now I am actually in line and I just met Ariel. She has the treats and she has a homemade RRR bag. It rules. #RRR #BeyondFest,'' There were some fans who were wearing masks with RRR bags printed.''

#RRRMovie I did my best to catch all the good stuff in the front row.

''SS Rajamouli gets a rapturous, long-standing ovation after #RRR at #BeyondFest,'' another user tweeted.