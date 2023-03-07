Rocket Boys 2 trailer out: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh lead the charge

Rocket Boys 2 will start streaming soon as SonyLIV dropped the trailer of the upcoming show.

Story of India’s formative years, Rocket Boys 2 will focus on India’s ambition, a young APJ Abdul Kalam, Indira Gandhi’s tenure, and more. For the unversed, the show is a thrilling story of the life of Dr Homi Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, as they take India to greater heights and make India a nuclear nation.

It has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment. Rocket Boys 2 is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani. It is written and directed by Abhay Pannu. The show features an ensemble star cast such as Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

Watch the Rocket Boys 2 trailer here:

Rocket Boys 2 will start streaming on March 16 on Sony LIV.

