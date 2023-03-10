Robert Blake dies at 89: Check the cause of his death, net worth, murder charges for killing wife Bonny Bakley

Robert Blake, an American actor best known for his role in the Baretta series, died on Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 89. A statement released by Blake’s family said he died in peace with his family and friends. The actor led a tempestuous life following the accusations that he murdered his own wife back in 2001.

Robert Blake was born in Nutley, New Jersey as Michael James Gubitosi. He entered the entertainment industry when he and his two siblings joined their parents' song-and-dance vaudeville act, "The Three Little Hillbillies," before the family relocated to California. He first made an appearance as Mickey in 1939 in the "Our Gang" short film series, popularly known as "The Little Rascals. The family has revealed the cause of Robert Blake’s death in a statement.

What is the cause of Robert Blake’s death?

Blake’s niece, Noreen Austin, revealed on Thursday the American actor died from heart disease. The statement read, “He died at home with family around him peacefully, long-term heart issues." “He spent the last few years listening to jazz music and playing his guitar and watching classic movies," it added.

Did Robert Blake kill his wife Bonny Bakley?

Robert Blake’s wife Bonny Bakley was murdered in 2001 in a fatal shooting incident. The incident took place when she was sitting alone in Blake’s car near the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Blake was accused of murdering his wife and sent to jail while the trial continued for one year. Four years later, a jury acquitted him of all the charges.

However, Blake was ordered to pay $15 million to the children of his ex-wife which led him to declare bankruptcy. He was married to the actress Sondra Kerr for 22 years before their 1983 divorce, during which time he had four children. He wed his longtime friend Pamela Hudak in 2017, but the couple split up two years later.

A look at Robert Blake’s career

The New Jersey native made his acting debut as a youngster after his family relocated to California by taking part in the Our Gang comedy series.

He began his acting career in the late 1930s and is best known for his roles in the classic movie “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” and the 1967 version of Truman Capote's novel In Cold Blood as the killer Perry Smith.

He also appeared in the NBC series Hell Town, and the CBS made-for-TV film Judgement Day: The John List Story earned him an Emmy nomination.

His career never recovered following his incarceration, despite him once being regarded as one of the greatest performers of his generation.

Robert Blake’s net worth

Media reports estimated that he had a net worth of about -$3 million at the time of his death. Since 1983, Robert Blake had owned a compound in Studio City; in 2001, he sold it for $1 million. Later, in 2003, Alexandra Kingston offered the seven-bedroom home for sale, and it eventually sold for $1.5 million.