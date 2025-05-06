Baby no 3 is on its way for Rihanna! The singer and Fenty founder looked fierce in gray ahead of Met Gala 2025 on Monday. While Rihanna is yet to walk the red carpet at the fashion gala which is taking place at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, she did grab eyeballs as she announced her third pregnancy on Monday.

Rihanna— a longtime Met Gala staple whose partner A$AP Rocky is cochairing the event this year — was spotted arriving at Monday's star-studded event. While the music icon sported a gray hat and two-piece set with gray socks and matching pointy heels, all eyes were on something else: the star’s baby bump. Her partner A$AP Rocky later confirmed the news to Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers, born on May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born on August 3, 2023.



As reporters congratulated Rocky, the rapper said, "It feels amazing. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know," he said.

Rocky added that the reception is a "blessing."

Rihanna’s first pregnancy reveal photos ahead of her appearance at tonight’s #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/BPHTD7EcNg — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 5, 2025

“Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part," he said. "And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

Rihanna’s unique pregnancy announcements

This is not the first time that Rihanna has used a major cultural event to announce her pregnancy. At the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, fans were surprised to see the singer rocking a baby bump on stage. She was expecting her second child at that time.

However, Rihanna later shared that she hadn’t intended to announce her pregnancy to the world — and that it was a forced decision backstage at the last moment.

“My jumper couldn’t zip up,” she told Access Hollywood in December 2023. “No one knew I was pregnant — I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’”

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in January 2022, after photographers noticed her baby bump in New York City.

