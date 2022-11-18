R&B singer B Smyth passes away at the age of 28

R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. He was just 28 years old.



The musician's death was confirmed by his brother, Denzil. Sharing an emotional video message on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Hello, I’m Denzil, my #BSmyth brother, and today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."



"My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single, #Twerkoholic Part 2, while he was in the ICU; it really brought a big smile to his face."



"So on behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.



He concluded the caption, writing, "We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers." #RIPBSMYTH I love you, bro! 🙏🏾☁️ @1trekk''