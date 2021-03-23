Ray Fisher calls out WarnerMedia executive's comments regarding 'Justice League' investigation

Ray Fisher is not happy with the comments made by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding the investigation into his allegations of misconduct on the 'Justice League' set.



In an interview with Variety, Sarnoff said that the investigation did not corroborate those claims, specifically that DC Films President Walter Hamada attempted to interfere in the investigation.

“Our investigator, Judge Katherine Forrest, has issued statements specifically about [DC Films president] Walter Hamada, saying that there was no evidence of interference by Walter in the investigation,” Sarnoff said. “She said that the cuts made in the Joss Whedon version of ‘Justice League’ were not racially motivated. We took it very seriously, so we hired one of the top investigators out there and gave her a tremendous amount of leeway.”

Sarnoff also said there is not NDA keeping Fisher, who played the superhero Cyborg, from revealing specifics about the abusive behavior he says he experienced. A representative for Fisher confirmed this to Variety in a statement, saying: “Mr. Fisher is no longer under NDA and will comment further when appropriate to do so.”

Sarnoff defended Hamada against Fisher’s claims, saying Hamada had “nothing to do with ‘Justice League” and that he was “disappointed” that much of Cyborg’s story had been cut from the original film.

“There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie,” Sarnoff said. “…Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like. He is bringing in diverse voices at an accelerated pace, more than anyone has in the past.”

Fisher alleges that Warner Bros. executives attempted to impede the investigation of racially biased behavior regarding the film, which director Joss Whedon took over after original director Zack Snyder stepped away in 2017 due to a family tragedy.



The actor took to Twitter to respond to Sarnoff’s comments, addressing specific parts of Sarnoff’s interview.

“Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying ‘we can’t [have] an angry Black man at the center of the movie’ (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd,” Fisher wrote.





Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying “we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie” (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist.



Odd.



1/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021 ×

“As I’ve said – people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots,” Fisher wrote. “Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on exec’s convos,” Fisher said.





The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities.



Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate.



She is now simply a lawyer.



2/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021 ×

Fisher also called Sarnoff’s comments about Hamada offering Fisher a role in the “Flash” movie and Hamada “knowing what it feels like” as a person of color “the absolute definition of tone-deaf.”





Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying “we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie” (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist.



Odd.



1/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021 ×

Fisher asked WarnerMedia to share the findings of the “Justice League” investigation with the public: “Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find – how about you start telling them what it DID?”



As I’ve said—people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots.



Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos.



3/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 23, 2021 ×

In January, Fisher’s character, Cyborg, was removed from 'The Flash' film. In December 2020, WarnerMedia announced that it had concluded their investigation into misconduct on the set of “Justice League,” and that “remedial action” had been taken.

Fisher first alleged that misconduct had occurred in July 2020, when he claimed that Whedon had exhibited abusive behavior on set, while producers Johns and Berg enabled him.



An investigation was opened into the claims in August 2020 but escalated the next month when Warner Bros. released a statement that, among other things, Fisher “falsely claimed,” that Hamada threw Whedon and Berg “under the bus” in a conversation with Fisher, in an attempt to save face for Johns, a claim Fisher has stood by. Warner Bros. also claimed in September that Fisher initially declined to speak with the third-party investigator, which Fisher disputes.