/Ranveer Singh took fun selfies with fans on likely King set in South Africa



It was Ranveer Singh who was holding baby Dua while Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan were shooting a song in South Africa. Days after a video from the set of the upcoming movie went viral, sparking speculation that it was the Dhurandhar actor, the mystery has been solved as a new photo of Ranveer, likely from the set of the action-thriller, has surfaced.

Ranveer has been in the headlines thanks to Dhurandhar, but while he’s taking a few days off from work, a selfie of him has taken the internet by storm.

Ranveer Singh's selfie on the set of King, picture goes viral

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Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, both parts of the film have performed strongly at the worldwide box office. Amid the buzz, the actor is spending time with his wife Deepika and baby Dua in South Africa.

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A few days after a clip of Deepika and Shah Rukh shooting a song went viral, another video showed a man holding a baby, believed to be Dua. Many speculated that the man under the umbrella was Ranveer. Now a photo has taken social media by storm, showing the 83-year-old actor posing with fans, likely taken in South Africa.

In the picture, Ranveer is dressed in a black T-shirt, cargo trousers, sunglasses, and a beanie as he clicks photos with an excited group of fans. He’s seen happily posing for them.

Ranveer and Deepika’s trip to South Africa comes a few weeks after the couple announced they are expecting their second child. The news was shared with an adorable photo of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

The couple jetted off for the shoot of King soon after the announcement. With their second baby due this year, they have a packed schedule. Deepika is currently shooting King with Shah Rukh Khan, and several clips from the set have already gone viral. Her next film is Allu Arjun’s Raaka, directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, Ranveer is on a break after the massive success of Dhurandhar, in which he played Hamza Ali Mazari. He has not announced his next film yet.

Siddharth Anand requests fans not to share leaked images and photos from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King

Meanwhile, the photos and videos from the set of King continues to circulate online even after director Siddharth Anand urged fans not to share leaked images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King.

“REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING,” Anand shared a note on X.