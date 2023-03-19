ugc_banner

Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray and his family at former Maharashtra CM's Mumbai home

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Rajinikanth visits Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai home. Photograph:(Instagram)

Before meeting the former chief minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, superstar Rajinikanth attended India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Tamil cinema's superstar Rajinikanth met former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray along with his family at his Mumbai residence Matoshree. Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray shared a picture of their supposedly "apolitical meet" with Rajinikanth on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, "An absolute delight to have Rajnikantji at Matoshri once again." The photo featuring Uddhav with his wife Reshmi, and his two sons Aditya and Tejas shows Thalaiva being welcomed by a bouquet of flowers.

Sources say that this was a completely "apolitical meet". And, that Rajinikanth shares a cordial relationship with Uddhav and his family. Since Rajinikanth is in Mumbai for some work commitments, he decided to pay a courtesy visit to Matoshree before leaving the city. 

Reacting to the photo, a Rajinikanth fan wrote, "Super duper!" Another commented, "One & only superstar, Rajinikanth sir. (sic)"

On Friday, the Tamil star was spotted attending India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) invited the actor to watch the match. Check it out below!

Some pictures from Friday were shared on MCA's Twitter handle. In the snap, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale. "Thalaiva in the house…The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede," the post read.

On the movie front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe. He will be next seen in Jailer, written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan. The movie was officially announced in 2022. 

