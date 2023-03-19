Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray and his family at former Maharashtra CM's Mumbai home

On Saturday, Tamil cinema's superstar Rajinikanth met former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray along with his family at his Mumbai residence Matoshree. Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray shared a picture of their supposedly "apolitical meet" with Rajinikanth on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, "An absolute delight to have Rajnikantji at Matoshri once again." The photo featuring Uddhav with his wife Reshmi, and his two sons Aditya and Tejas shows Thalaiva being welcomed by a bouquet of flowers.

Sources say that this was a completely "apolitical meet". And, that Rajinikanth shares a cordial relationship with Uddhav and his family. Since Rajinikanth is in Mumbai for some work commitments, he decided to pay a courtesy visit to Matoshree before leaving the city.

Also read: Ashley Graham reveals her husband Justin Ervin had a vasectomy after their twins

Reacting to the photo, a Rajinikanth fan wrote, "Super duper!" Another commented, "One & only superstar, Rajinikanth sir. (sic)"

On Friday, the Tamil star was spotted attending India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) invited the actor to watch the match. Check it out below!

Some pictures from Friday were shared on MCA's Twitter handle. In the snap, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale. "Thalaiva in the house…The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede," the post read.

During the #INDvAUS ODI match, the MCA President, Mr. Amol Kale along with the respected dignitaries unveiled the release of the new coffee-table book illustrating the history of the famous Wankhede Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zhQYVGaFA5 — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 17, 2023

On the movie front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe. He will be next seen in Jailer, written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan. The movie was officially announced in 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE