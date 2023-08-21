Rajinikanth's Jailer creates history at the global box office, crosses 5 billion rupees mark

Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Jailer is creating ripples at the box office. The film, within 11 days of its release, earned Rs 5 billion at the global box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that Rajinikanth's film Jailer has crossed "over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) gross mask at the at the WW [Worldwide] box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the ₹500 crore+ club after 2.0.”

#Jailer after it's 2nd weekend (in 11 days), has crossed the ₹ 500 Crs gross mark at the WW Box office.. 🔥



Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 was a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran which also starred Rajinikanth. 2.0 was released in 2018. Jailer is Rajinikanth first theatrical release in two years. His last film Annaatthe was released in 2021.



Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer features Rajinikanth as a retired police officer. The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (in a special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Shivarajkumar.



On Sunday, the makers shared a video of the trailer being played on the Las Vegas Strip (or Las Vegas Boulevard).



The text attached to the post read, “Announcing in the Las Vegas strip that Jailer crosses more than 5 million US dollars in the USA box office. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is unstoppable!"



The makers of Jailer had also revealed that the song "Hukum" from the film has become the “first-ever South Indian song to become No.1 on Spotify in India!”

"Hukum" has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Super Subu.