Rajinikanth's 'Into The Wild' episode with Bear Grylls now has a release date

All those waiting to watch Rajinikanth’s special episode with Bear Grylls, we have great news for you!

The makers of ‘Into The Wild’ have announced the date and it is March 23, 2020.

With ‘Into The Wild’, Rajinikanth will be making his debut in the television industry.

Sharing a new teaser video of the episode, the makers wrote, "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery! ThalaivaOnDiscovery (sic)"

Earlier, the makers had shared posters in which both Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth can be seen up and about for their adventure. Rajinikanth is seen wearing a baseball cap and Bear Grylls is in a military green jacket as they stand in front of a jeep. Also read: Rajinikanth is fine after shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, tweets 'Thank you, love you'

Sharing a teaser from their upcoming show, Bear Grylls tweeted, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”